Williams (thumb) will remain on the sidelines for Thursday's game in New Orleans.

Thursday will mark Williams' sixth straight game on the sidelines, and considering there haven't been any reports of him making much progress with the thumb injury, he should be considered doubtful for Friday's game in Dallas as well. Nick Richards has been heating up in a larger role sans Williams, and over the past five games, he's put in averages of 9.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks on 70.8 percent shooting.