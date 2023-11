Williams produced 19 points (8-8 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 124-118 loss to the Mavericks.

Williams is becoming an efficiency darling, connecting on 28 of 32 shots over his last four games. Notably, Charlotte relied on Nick Richards (12 points, nine rebounds, 21 minutes) for chunks of the second half. Williams is demonstrating that he can boom even without the lion's share of the minutes.