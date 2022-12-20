Williams (ankle) logged 25 minutes Tuesday for the G League's Greensboro Swarm in its 108-91 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, finishing with 18 points (9-12 FG), nine rebounds, three blocks and one assist.

Before Charlotte assigned him to the G League on Monday, Williams hadn't appeared in a game for either the Hornets or the Swarm since Dec. 2 while he dealt with a left ankle sprain. Though Williams showed no signs of rust during his return to action with Greensboro, the strong showing Tuesday is unlikely to result in him being featured in the NBA rotation anytime soon. The Hornets are contend to stick with Nick Richards as the primary backup to starting center Mason Plumlee.