Williams will serve as the Hornets' primary backup center again Thursday versus the Thunder behind Mason Plumlee, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Williams has played reasonably well of late and should play a decent amount of minutes again Thursday despite the return of Nick Richards (ankle), who will give the team some added frontcourt depth. Williams' primary backup duties may not last too much longer, but he'll at least get one more opportunity in the role against OKC.