Williams (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Williams sat out Tuesday against Toronto due to his ankle injury, but he'll likely be able to return to the court against the Rockets. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 12.3 points and 11.0 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Officially out•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Receives downgrade to doubtful•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Probable to play Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Records double-double in start•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Starting against Toronto•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Mediocre performance in return•