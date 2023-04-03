Williams (ankle) is probable to face the Raptors on Tuesday.
Williams might have picked up the injury during Sunday's loss to the Raptors when he recorded a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double, but the probable tag means the injury isn't likely to be serious. Barring any unexpected setback, Williams has a strong shot at being available and in the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest against Toronto.
