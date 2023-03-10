Williams (right thumb sprain) is probable to return Thursday against the Pistons.
Williams suffered the injury during the first quarter and went to the locker room after consulting with the training staff. Assuming he returns to action, it will be interesting to see if the injury hampers his abilities.
