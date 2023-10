Williams contributed two points (1-4 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 111-99 loss to the Pistons.

Williams battled foul trouble throughout the contest, and the Hornets committed 23 fouls as a team. Foul trouble wasn't a major issue for Williams as a rookie, but it'll be interesting to monitor if a larger role changes that. He's a bounce-back candidate Monday against Brooklyn.