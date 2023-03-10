Williams (thumb) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Jazz.
Williams may miss Saturday's game after suffering a right thumb sprain against the Pistons. Nick Richards and Kai Jones are candidates to see extended minutes in his potential absence. If Williams is ruled out, his next chance to suit up will be Sunday's matchup with Cleveland.
