Hornets' Mark Williams: Recalled to NBA By RotoWire Staff Dec 22, 2022 at 7:43 pm ET • 1 min read Williams will rejoin the Hornets' active roster Thursday.Williams joined the Swarm for the G League showcase but will return to the NBA following the conclusion of the tournament. He has appeared in just three games this season and he should not garner any fantasy considerations.