Williams (ankle) is now considered doubtful to take the floor Tuesday versus the Raptors.
After initially receiving a probable tag to play Tuesday, it appears his ankle issue has taken a downward turn overnight, and the big man will likely sit out Tuesday's game. Williams has just two more chances to join back in on the action before the regular season concludes, but his absence Tuesday should result in more minutes for Nick Richards and Kai Jones.
