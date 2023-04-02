Williams closed with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-1 FT) and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 loss to Toronto.
Williams led the team in rebounds and finished as one of five players in double figures in scoring while earning a starting nod due to the Hornets being short-handed. Williams has recorded a double-double in nine games this year.
