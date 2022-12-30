Williams had 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 21 minutes during Thursday's 121-113 victory over Oklahoma City.

Williams led Charlotte's second unit in scoring and rebounds, tallying his first double-double of the season. Williams, who has shifted back and forth between Charlotte and the G League this year, recorded season-high totals in points and rebounds in Thursday's win.