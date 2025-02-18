Now Playing

Williams has returned to Charlotte to rejoin the Hornets in the aftermath of the rescinded trade with the Lakers, James Plowright of CLTure.org reports.

After a seemingly tense situation with the Hornets due to the trade with the Lakers falling apart amid a failed physical, Williams could be ready to continue his stint with Charlotte. However, the struggling franchise's plans for the seven-footer are uncertain, making his timetable to return to the floor unclear. The 22-year-old big man is averaging career-high numbers in points (15.6), assists (2.5) and blocks (1.2) per game while shooting a career-best 78 percent from the free-throw line.

