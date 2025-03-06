Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Williams continues to manage a left foot issue and is likely sitting out the first game of a back-to-back as a precaution. Jusuf Nurkic (back) will likely see a boost in minutes if he's cleared, as the veteran big man is currently listed as probable for Friday.
