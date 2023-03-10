Williams (right thumb sprain) will not play in the second half of Thursday's game against Detroit.

Williams sustained the injury in the first quarter but managed to return in the second quarter. However, upon further evaluation during halftime, Williams was downgraded to out and will miss the second half of Thursday's tilt. He will finish with two points, four rebounds and one assist across 11 minutes. Williams' next opportunity to take the floor will come Saturday against the Jazz.