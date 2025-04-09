Williams (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Raptors.
Miles Bridges (hip) is also being held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Williams on the shelf, Jusuf Nurkic and Moussa Diabate will likely soak up the bulk of the center minutes Wednesday.
More News
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Returns with near double-double•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Questionable vs. Chicago•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Won't play against Sacramento•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Likely to play vs. Sacramento•