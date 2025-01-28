Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

The Hornets continue to manage Williams' playing time due to foot issues, and his next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Clippers. With the big man sidelined, Moussa Diabate and Taj Gibson are candidates for increased roles. Williams has appeared in five of the club's last six outings, during which he has averaged 19.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes per contest.