Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Williams will miss the second half of the club's back-to-back set due to left foot injury management. The big man's next opportunity to play will come Sunday against Miami. Moussa Diabate and Jusuf Nurkic should handle the workload at center due to Williams being sidelined.
