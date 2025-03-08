Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Williams will miss a second consecutive game for Charlotte while managing his left foot injury. Charlotte will be thin in the frontcourt, with Jusuf Nurkic (neck) likely not playing in this game either. Moussa Diabate, Taj Gibson and Tidjane Salaun will likely see a boost in minutes Saturday against Brooklyn.
More News
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Ruled out against Cleveland•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Continues to thrive•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Big double-double Thursday•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Logs double-double in loss•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Available for Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Won't play Monday vs. Kings•