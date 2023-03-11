Williams (thumb) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Jazz, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Head coach Steve Clifford confirmed Williams wouldn't be playing, and this is the same injury that forced him to depart midway through Thursday's game against the Pistons. Nick Richards will get the nod at center as Williams' replacement. The former Duke star will try to return Sunday against the Cavaliers in the second leg of a back-to-back set.
