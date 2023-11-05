Williams produced 27 points (9-12 FG, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 win over the Pacers.

Williams posted a career-best scoring night while being perfect at the free-throw line. The sample size is small, but Williams is hitting 85.0 percent of his free throws after connecting on just 69.1 percent of 2.3 attempts per game last season. The 21-year-old has been volatile thus far, but he's fully capable of booming if he continues blossoming as Charlotte's center of the future.