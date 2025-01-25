Williams won't play in Saturday's game versus the Pelicans due to right foot tendon injury management.
Williams will sit out the second leg of Charlotte's back-to-back Saturday. Moussa Diabate and Taj Gibson are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Williams' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with the Lakers.
