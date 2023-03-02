Williams ended with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 105-91 loss to Phoenix.

Williams filled up the stat sheet Wednesday night in 28 minutes on the floor. He notched his third straight double-double and continued his streak of at least one block per game (10). Since the trade that sent away Mason Plumlee, the rookie has carved out a nice role with his team and should continue to produce sufficient center numbers.