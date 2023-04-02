Williams is starting against the Raptors on Sunday.
Williams is coming off a poor performance against Chicago on Friday, but he did see 35 minutes. With the Hornets missing so many players, we could see all three of Williams, Nick Richards and Kai Jones on Sunday.
