Williams posted 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five blocks in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 win over the Rockets.

Williams was efficient from the field and tied his season-high mark in scoring, but he also made an impact with his defensive play since it was the first time he recorded more than two blocks in a game. He recently returned to the rotation and Williams has upside as a potential two-way threat, but any possible value he might have -- in deeper formats -- will be tied to how much he plays off the bench.