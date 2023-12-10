Williams is doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Heat due to a low back contusion.

Williams missed Wednesday's loss to the Bulls due to a low back contusion but returned to action Friday, posting four points, three rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes during a win over Toronto. It's unclear if he suffered a setback or if his expected absence Monday is simply precautionary. Either way, Nick Richards would be the primary beneficiary if Williams is sidelined, while P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges could also spend more time at the five.