Williams is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a left ankle sprain.
Williams sustained an ankle injury during Tuesday's appearance for the G League's Greensboro Swarm and was recalled Tuesday night. Although he's back with the parent club, it seems unlikely he'll be able to suit up for the Hornets on Wednesday.
