Williams, who remains out for Monday's game against the Bulls, is without a clear timeline for a return while he continues to recover from a lower-back contusion, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams hasn't played since Dec. 8 due to the injury and will miss his 14th consecutive game Monday. The Hornets initially listed Williams as doubtful ahead of each of his first 12 absences, but he's since taken "out" tags into two straight contests. The change in designation seemingly supports the notion that Williams is without a clear timeline for a return, with Boone noting that the second-year center has been able to take part in pregame work but isn't yet participating in practices. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on Williams playing in any of the Hornets' four games this week.