Williams is out to face the Hawks on Saturday due to a back injury.

Williams has been bothered by a back injury for the majority of the season, as he hasn't played since Dec. 8. Even though General manager Mitch Kupchak suggested in February that Williams is on track to be re-evaluated later this week, it sounds like his status will be week-by-week going forward, which makes sense considering the Hornets have no incentives to rush him in the midst of another non-contending campaign.