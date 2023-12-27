Williams (back) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
No surprise here, as Williams was considered doubtful prior to this update. The Hornets have been labeling Williams as doubtful for the past couple weeks, and there's been little word regarding his progress. Charlotte's next game is Thursday against the Lakers, and that's the front end of a back-to-back set.
