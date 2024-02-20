Bolden agreed to a 10-day deal with the Hornets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Hornets will bring Bolden on the 15-man roster after a productive stretch of action in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd, with whom he's averaged 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks during the team's six-game winning streak. Bolden -- who began the campaign as one of the Bucks' three two-way players but appeared in just two NBA contests -- is averaging 13.3 points (on 55.4 percent shooting from the field), 7.7 boards, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game over 31 appearances overall for the Herd this season. While he's with Charlotte, Bolden could challenge Nathan Mensah for the third-string role at center behind Nick Richards and Grant Williams.