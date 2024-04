Bolden logged six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 131-98 loss to the Celtics.

Bolden got the start Friday due to the absences of Grant Williams (ankle) and Nick Richards (foot). Bolden saw his heaviest usage of the season Friday, though he only managed to record six points on five field-goal attempts. He could see a similar amount of playing time in the Hornets' regular-season finale Sunday against the Cavaliers.