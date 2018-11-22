Hornets' Marvin Williams: Absent from injury report
Williams (face/nose) isn't listed on the Hornets' injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Thunder.
Williams' exclusion implies that he merely suffered cosmetic damage to his face rather than a concussion after taking a blow to the head in Wednesday's 127-109 win over the Pacers. The forward, who finished the night with nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and one block across 23 minutes, shouldn't face any restrictions Friday.
