Hornets' Marvin Williams: Active but likely out

Williams (foot) will be active for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, but he's unlikely to play, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Essentially, the Hornets will have Williams as an option in an emergency situation, but the expectation is that the veteran will not see the floor as he continues to nurse a right foot injury. Williams will likely remain out for Wednesday's regular season finale, as well, but the Hornets will revisit his status at shootaround in the morning.