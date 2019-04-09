Hornets' Marvin Williams: Active but likely out
Williams (foot) will be active for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, but he's unlikely to play, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Essentially, the Hornets will have Williams as an option in an emergency situation, but the expectation is that the veteran will not see the floor as he continues to nurse a right foot injury. Williams will likely remain out for Wednesday's regular season finale, as well, but the Hornets will revisit his status at shootaround in the morning.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...