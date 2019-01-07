Hornets' Marvin Williams: Another solid offensive showing
Williams supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in the Hornets' 119-113 win over the Suns on Sunday.
Williams was the only other double-digit scorer besides Kemba Walker on the starting five, as he posted his second straight 16-point effort. The 14-year veteran continues to be a relatively reliable source of supplemental offensive production and rebounds, and he's propped up his final lines recently by draining multiple threes in five straight games. After a downturn in usage last season that saw him average 9.5 points (on 7.2 shot attempts per game) and 4.7 boards across 25.7 minutes, Williams is back up to 10.1 points and 5.6 boards per contest over his first 38 games this season.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Drops 16 points vs. Nuggets•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Notches double-double•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Disappointing effort in loss Sunday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Career night from long range•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Contributes double-double•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Ties season high in scoring•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...