Hornets' Marvin Williams: Another solid offensive showing

Williams supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in the Hornets' 119-113 win over the Suns on Sunday.

Williams was the only other double-digit scorer besides Kemba Walker on the starting five, as he posted his second straight 16-point effort. The 14-year veteran continues to be a relatively reliable source of supplemental offensive production and rebounds, and he's propped up his final lines recently by draining multiple threes in five straight games. After a downturn in usage last season that saw him average 9.5 points (on 7.2 shot attempts per game) and 4.7 boards across 25.7 minutes, Williams is back up to 10.1 points and 5.6 boards per contest over his first 38 games this season.