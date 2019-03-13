Hornets' Marvin Williams: Back at practice
Williams returned to practice Wednesday.
Williams was held out of Monday's game against Houston with an illness, but he should be considered healthy going forward. The Hornets are off Wednesday and Thursday before entering a seven-games-in-12-nights stretch beginning Friday in Washington.
