Hornets' Marvin Williams: Back in rotation

Williams has returned to the Hornets' rotation over the last two games.

For the most part, the veteran has held down a role of 15-to-25 minutes this season, but -- like many of the older players on the roster -- his workload has fluctuated on a night-to-night basis. Williams saw 28 minutes in a loss to Milwaukee on Friday, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds with four three-pointers. On Tuesday against the Knicks, he dropped back down to 18 minutes and put up just two points and two rebounds. Williams shouldn't be on the radar in most fantasy leagues, but he's a name to monitor if he's ultimately moved before the trade deadline.