Hornets' Marvin Williams: Back to bench
Williams will return to a reserve role for Monday's matchup with the Magic, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Williams replaced PJ Washington (ankle) in the starting lineup in Saturday's game against the Spurs. Washington remains sidelined Monday, but the Hornets will opt to go smaller and insert Dwayne Bacon into the starting lineup. As a result, Williams figures to see his usual playing time as a reserve.
