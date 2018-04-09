Hornets' Marvin Williams: Better late than never for Williams
Williams had 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 123-117 loss to the Pacers.
Williams, who has been terrible all season, produced his third consecutive performance with double-figures scoring. He has also racked up a combined 10 three-pointers and 15 rebounds in that period. This was too late for most owners as he would have been dropped some time ago. Great timing.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 18 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Struggles in Sunday's loss•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Drains key free throws in Saturday's win•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scoreless during Wednesday's win•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Not on Tuesday's injury report•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Fills box score amid eye injury•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....