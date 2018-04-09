Hornets' Marvin Williams: Better late than never for Williams

Williams had 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 123-117 loss to the Pacers.

Williams, who has been terrible all season, produced his third consecutive performance with double-figures scoring. He has also racked up a combined 10 three-pointers and 15 rebounds in that period. This was too late for most owners as he would have been dropped some time ago. Great timing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories