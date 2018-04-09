Hornets' Marvin Williams: Better late than never for Williams

Williams had 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 123-117 loss to the Pacers.

Williams, who has been terrible all season, produced his third consecutive performance with double-figures scoring. He has also racked up a combined 10 three-pointers and 15 rebounds in that period. This was too late for most owners as he would have been dropped some time ago. Great timing.