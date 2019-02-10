Hornets' Marvin Williams: Big night against Hawks

Williams scored a season-high 27 points (12-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 win over the Hawks.

It's only the fifth time this season Williams has dropped 20 or more points, and the first since Dec. 21. The veteran forward isn't the most consistent fantasy asset, but he has recorded at least one made three-pointer in 21 straight games, averaging 12.0 points, 5.2 boards, 2.4 threes, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals over that stretch.