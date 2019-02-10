Hornets' Marvin Williams: Big night against Hawks
Williams scored a season-high 27 points (12-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 win over the Hawks.
It's only the fifth time this season Williams has dropped 20 or more points, and the first since Dec. 21. The veteran forward isn't the most consistent fantasy asset, but he has recorded at least one made three-pointer in 21 straight games, averaging 12.0 points, 5.2 boards, 2.4 threes, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Holds block party Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Finishes in double digits•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Grabs eight rebounds in loss•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Solid shooting effort in defeat•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Another solid offensive showing•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Drops 16 points vs. Nuggets•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...