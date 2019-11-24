Hornets' Marvin Williams: Big night off bench

Williams scored 21 points (9-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-115 loss to the Bulls.

The veteran forward set a new season scoring high with the nearly perfect shooting effort. Williams has been far from consistent this year, scoring in double digits only six times in 17 games, and at 33 years old he's not likely to suddenly earn a bigger workload or role on a rebuilding Charlotte squad ahead of younger players like Miles Bridges or PJ Washington.