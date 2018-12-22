Hornets' Marvin Williams: Career night from long range
Williams scored a season-high 24 points (7-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's 98-86 win over the Pistons.
The seven made three-pointers were a career high for Williams, who led all scorers on the night. The 32-year-old doesn't seem to be bothered any longer by the shoulder soreness he was dealing with earlier in the month, but even when completely healthy his production can be erratic given his secondary role in the Hornets' offense.
