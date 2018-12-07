Hornets' Marvin Williams: Cleared to play, will start
Williams (shoulder) will play and start Friday against the Nuggets.
Williams is healthy faster than expected, and he'll take the floor after just a one-game absence. With him back, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will head back to the bench.
