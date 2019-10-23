Play

Hornets' Marvin Williams: Coming off bench

Williams will come off the bench in Wednesday's season opener against the Bulls.

Rookie PJ Washington will get the start over Williams, who should be one of the first Hornets off the bench. Across 28.4 minutes per game last season, Williams posted averages of 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

