Hornets' Marvin Williams: Confirmed starter Thursday

Williams will return to the starting five Thursday against Portland, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams missed four games with an ankle injury, but he was able to practice Wednesday and has now been officially announced as the starter at power forward. As a result, Frank Kaminsky will shift back to the bench.

