Hornets' Marvin Williams: Contributes double-double
Williams collected 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Cavaliers.
Williams continues to see north of 30 minutes in the game he competes in, largely due to his ability to get outside and stretch the floor from the forward position, which allows Kemba Walker to drive with less traffic. This also bodes well for Williams, who is able to make some noise by converting his chances from deep and rebounding inside. He has potential, but until he can string it together consistently for a little, he won't have steady value.
