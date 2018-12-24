Hornets' Marvin Williams: Disappointing effort in loss Sunday

Williams had just four points to go with one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 119-103 loss to Boston.

Williams struggles from the field Sunday, going 1-of-9 from the field, ending with just four points. Williams had been playing well prior to this game and is still worth holding in standard formats despite the dud here.

