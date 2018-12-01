Hornets' Marvin Williams: Double-double in loss

Williams scored 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the jazz.

After a thoroughly disappointing performance against the woeful Hawks on Wednesday, Williams bounced back with his second double-double of the season against a far more credible opponent. The 32-year-old remains very inconsistent, but the Hornets' lack of reliable scoring in the frontcourt should keep him involved in the offense.