Hornets' Marvin Williams: Double-doubles in Friday's defeat
Williams managed 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 109-104 loss to the Bucks.
Williams' rebound total was his second-best of the campaign and highest since Oct. 29 versus the Magic. The veteran big man has turned in double-digit scoring efforts in six of his last nine contests overall and has done so with some efficient shooting. Williams has taken double-digit shot attempts in only two of those contests, but he's maximized his opportunities by posting a success rate of 45.5 percent or greater from the floor in six of them. While the 31-year-old's offensive contributions tends to go through a fair share of ups and downs, he continues to be a reliable source of rebounds for owners in all formats.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores team-high 16 in Friday's loss•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores season-high 17 points versus Cleveland•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Quiet in Monday's win•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Good to go Monday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Probable for Monday with sore quad•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Seven-point night in loss•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...