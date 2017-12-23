Hornets' Marvin Williams: Double-doubles in Friday's defeat

Williams managed 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 109-104 loss to the Bucks.

Williams' rebound total was his second-best of the campaign and highest since Oct. 29 versus the Magic. The veteran big man has turned in double-digit scoring efforts in six of his last nine contests overall and has done so with some efficient shooting. Williams has taken double-digit shot attempts in only two of those contests, but he's maximized his opportunities by posting a success rate of 45.5 percent or greater from the floor in six of them. While the 31-year-old's offensive contributions tends to go through a fair share of ups and downs, he continues to be a reliable source of rebounds for owners in all formats.